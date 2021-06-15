Barcelona La Liga

Watch: Copa America remembers Diego Maradona with stunning tribute before Argentina’s draw with Chile

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players to ever compete in the sport of football, passed away last November at the age of 60. The Argentine was controversial but incredible; he had issues in his personal life but was one of the most talented and entertaining footballers to ever do it.

This summer’s Copa America is the first since his passing, and their organisers took a moment to remember him before Argentina’s game with Chile last night in Rio de Janeiro. In a stunning visual display, Maradona was seen imitating his famous warm-up against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup semi-final back in 1989, as a Napoli player, dressed in the colours of each club he represented during his career, including Barcelona and Sevilla.

The game ended 1-1. Lionel Messi, another all-time great who’ll always be compared to Maradona because of his nationality, gave Argentina the lead with a jaw-dropping free kick in the 33rd minute. Chile equalised in the 57th minute through Eduardo Vargas.

