Barcelona and Real Madrid will play in next season’s Champions League despite their European Super League involvement.

The La Liga giants were the driving force behind the Super League project which saw 12 of the biggest clubs in Europe sign up to the proposed competition, which would guaranteed qualification for each of the founding members every year.

Amid outrage from supporters and governing bodies, nine of the clubs involved withdrew from the project, but Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remained.

The three clubs remained determined to reshape European club football, despite threats from UEFA over possible sanctions, though just why remains to be seen with the project very much dead in the water.

That may even be the case for UEFA’s threats of punishments for the clubs still involved in the project.

It was announced last week that UEFA would put a ‘stay’ on any punishment for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juve for the time being.

And to the relief of fans of all three of those clubs, it has now been confirmed they will be allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League despite calls for them to be suspended from the competition they attempted to undermine with their project.

As reported by COPE, UEFA have sent a letter to the Spanish Football Federation, as they do every year, confirming the entrants for next season’s competition.

And both Barcelona and Real Madrid are on that list, confirming the absence of any suspension.

Spain will have five teams competing in the competition next season, with Europa League winners Villarreal joining Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Barca and Real Madrid following their heroics in Gdansk last month.