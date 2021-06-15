The first 100 days of Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta has been president of Barcelona for 100 days following his election to the position in March earlier this year.

Laporta has wasted little time getting down to business as the new Blaugrana supremo, revolutionising the club behind the scenes and making additions to the first-team squad.

On 17 March, the act of inauguration of the presidency with 19 directors took place with the key appointments including Rafael Yuste as vice president and head of the Sports Area; Elena Fort as vice president and head of the Social Area; and Eduard Romeu as vice president and head of the Economic Area.

Whilst there was success in the men’s team lifting the Copa del Rey and women’s side winning the Champions League in emphatic style, the men’s team also fell short domestically in La Liga and were eliminated from Europe at the Round of 16 stage.

Laporta has decided to retain men’s boss Ronald Koeman – despite the uncertainty on his future and speculation he would be replaced – although Garcia Pimienta was surprisingly sacked as B team boss and will be replaced by Sergi Barjuan.

The Barcelona news since Laporta’s election has been relentless – they have continued to support the idea of a European Super League, with only Real Madrid and Juventus the other clubs to continue to promote that idea.

Former players have returned in non-playing roles such as Jordi Cruyff while first team signings have also arrived: Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero have joined from Manchester City, as the club purchased the full rights of Real Betis defender Emerson Royal.