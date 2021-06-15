The eight Spain players in focus after Sweden draw

Spain began their Euro 2020 campaign in an underwhelming fashion with a scoreless draw at home to Sweden on Monday evening.

Whilst the outlook has not been overly positive in the Spanish press, Diario AS believe that it puts eight players position in the team in focus.

Thiago Alcantara’s introduction as a second half substitute was praised by the media outlet and it claims that it scrutines Rodri’s role in the team, as he must replicate the club form he has shown at Manchester City.

Another substitute praised is Pablo Sarabia, who is said to have made more of an impact than Ferran Torres due to his directness and cleverness in the final third.

It is also suggested that Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno could start alongside Alvaro Morata – a favourite of boss Luis Enrique – rather than instead of him.

Pedri is also praised – along with his link-up play with Barcelona club teammate Jordi Alba – but it is suggested that he may struggle against more physical top tier sides.

The role of Marcos Llorente was also questioned, as it is suggested his talents are not being maximised from playing in a deep position on the right flank.