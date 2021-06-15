Sergio Ramos “is a Real Madrid player and I think he is in conversation to continue there”

This month’s Real Madrid news continues to be dominated by the future of their club captain Sergio Ramos, whose contract in the Spanish capital expires in little over two weeks.

The talismanic central defender has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at Los Blancos, whom he has represented over the past 16 years.

However, despite his contract expiring on 30 June, Sevilla – Ramos’s former club – sporting director Monchi believes he will stay in the Spanish capital.

Ramos has been linked with a return to the Andalusian club this summer, but the comments from the club’s sporting director suggests that will not be happening.

Monchi has said, as per El Mundo Deportivo: “He is a Real Madrid player and I think he is in conversation to continue there. That’s what I can say about this.”

Ramos has clocked up 721 senior appearances at club level – at both Sevilla and Madrid – since his debut in 2004, scoring 104 goals in that time.

At international level too he has broken multiple records and has scored 23 goals – a remarkable total for a defender – in 180 caps for the Spanish national team, however he was not selected for this summer’s European Championships due to fitness issues.