Frenkie de Jong has opened up on his form at Barcelona after his impressive performance for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

De Jong impressed for Barca this season in a campaign that proved to be a forgettable one despite Copa del Rey glory.

The Blaugrana fell short in the La Liga title race despite looking favourites at one point ahead of the final straight.

But there were positives, largely in the form of some of the younger players, including 24-year-old de Jong, who played his second season at Camp Nou following his £77.4million move from Ajax in 2019.

Reflecting on his season, the midfielder has told Voetbal: “My first year at Barcelona was good. I got a lot of minutes. But in my opinion, I was just a decent player.

“This season, I was able to show my abilities more, and I played better games.

“I think I’m able to evolve even further, and I keep improving to become a better version of myself.”

Speaking about his positioning, de Jong added: “I don’t care where I play, but I prefer to play in the middle of the field.

“But I can play as a defensive position if necessary too. In the end, it’s all about the confidence of the coach.

“I recently noticed the high confidence of my coaches, colleagues, and the press for me.

“It feels great. So I’m not against playing in any position. I can play where the team needs me.”

De Jong is currently away with the Netherlands at Euro 2020, and he was one of his nation’s standout players as they won their opener against Ukraine after a dramatic 3-2 encounter late last week.

He will now be looking to continue that form into the rest of the tournament, and indeed into next season with Barcelona.