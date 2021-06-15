Here are your Spanish football headlines for June 15.

Fati approach decided

Barcelona’s medical staff are refusing to put a date on the return of Ansu Fati from injury.

Fati is seen as one of Barcelona‘s most talented young players, but he has now been out for more than seven months, missing a total of 44 games so far.

At the age of 18, Fatis has already had three knee operations, and there have been some concerns over whether he can return, or at least to the same standard after so many complications.

But as Mundo Deportivo have reported, the mission of the Barcelona medical staff is ‘clear’.

Full story here

UEFA decision on Barca and Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid will play in next season’s Champions League despite their European Super League involvement.

The La Liga giants were the driving force behind the Super League project which saw 12 of the biggest clubs in Europe sign up to the proposed competition, which would guaranteed qualification for each of the founding members every year.

Amid outrage from supporters and governing bodies, nine of the clubs involved withdrew from the project, but Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remained.

Though, to the relief of fans of all three of those clubs, it has now been confirmed they will be allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League despite calls for them to be suspended from the competition they attempted to undermine with their project.

Full story here

Ronaldo causes a stir

Cristiano Ronaldo has left bosses at Coca Cola wide-eyed following the Portugal star’s economic impact on the famed drinks company.

Ronaldo sent a witty message over Coca Cola during a Portugal press conference during Euro 2020.

After taking his seat during a press conference, the former Real Madrid superstar picked up the two bottles of Coca Cola which were laid out ready on the desk and said “Water. Coca Cola…”

He passed the drinks along the desk and grabbed a bottle of water, telling people at home which of the drinks was a healthy choice.

But what Ronaldo may not have realised is the huge financial impact he would have on Coca Cola with those words.

As reported by Marca, at the market’s open in Europe, Coca Cola’s shares were worth $56.1, but by the time Ronaldo and his Portugal boss Fernando Santos left their seats at the press conference, shares had dropped to $55.2 each.