Carlo Ancelotti’s first major change at Real Madrid

He has been in the job for a little under two weeks but Carlo Ancelotti is already working hard to make changes at Real Madrid.

The Italian is working hard to revolutionise the club’s physical conditioning which is believed to have played a part in the club’s huge injury concerns last year, with over 60 different first-team injuries last season.

A report in Marca outlines how Ancelotti alongside the physical conditioning coach Antonio Pintus are working hard on a plan for the player’s fitness and ability to avoid muscular injuries.

It is claimed that the plan involves double work sessions with no excuses and no exceptions – with no players granted special status not to be involved in the plans.

Furthermore, there will be more physical tests of players carried out on players with the regularity ramped up to a daily basis while there will also be a review of the player’s dietary requirements.

