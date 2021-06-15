Barcelona release new home strip, with Ansu Fati front-and-centre

Barcelona have released their home strip for the 2021/22 season in a club statement. The shirt makes use of the St. George Cross, the patron saint of Barcelona, as well as the Senyera, or the striped Catalan flag, two elements that define both the club’s identity and its close links to both the city and the country, according to their statement.

The new Barça kit for the 2021/22 season! 😍 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2021

The shirt, launched with Ansu Fati front-and-centre, has been re-imagined in Barcelona’s famous Blaugrana colours, while the club’s traditional vertical stripes have been changed somewhat. The Barcelona logo appears on the left of the chest, with a Nike logo on the right. There’s a Catalan flag on the back, just below the neckline, with the UNICEF logo featuring as well as the men’s main partner, Rakuten, and the women’s, Stanley.

The shirt will go on sale at 09:00 CEST on June 16th, exclusively via Barcelona’s e-commerce outlets and at Barcelona official outlets in the city. It’ll be released more widely on June 21st. As aforementioned, the presence of Ansu in the promotional campaign will cheer many; the fleet-footed, phenomenally talented forward has been absent since picking up a serious knee injury against Real Betis in November. Sporting a new hairdo, Barcelona fans will hope he’s back in action soon.