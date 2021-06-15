Barcelona legend Bernd Schuster was not happy with Luis Enrique’s selection for Spain’s draw with Sweden.

La Roja drew their Euro 2020 opener with Sweden despite a dominant display, failing to find the net, though they did have plenty of chances.

Missed chances from Alvaro Morata gained plenty of attention, while Gerard Moreno and Dani Olmo also had good chances.

Failure to score left Spain fans frustrated after the game, especially with the much-criticised Morata, and former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder Schuster has criticised the decision not to start Villarreal star Moreno.

Moreno scored 30 goals this season across all competitions and won the Zarra Trophy, awarded to the top Spanish scorer in La Liga.

But he started from the bench and was not introduced until the 74th minute with Luis Enrique opting for Morata up top, while Olmo and Ferran Torres played wide.

“It’s curious to me that the best goalscorer in Spain and one of the best in Europe does not start in this game,” Schuster told El Transistor.

“If I have the highest goalscorer and the game doesn’t have a goal, well you have to put him in.

“There are more alternatives than Morata and especially in games as closed as this.

“Also, they can play together, because Gerard is a play that moves very well.”

Speaking about the draw, Schuster added: “Spain haven’t scored, but it is positive that they have had so many chances in a very defensive game against Sweden.

“Now, it’s time to beat Poland. It bothers me that a team like Sweden have taken a draw.”

Luis Enrique has said he will assess the situation with his technical staff before making a decision on his frontline for the next game, against Poland on Saturday.

But there are already suggestions Moreno will be introduced on the right side of attack, a position he often played for Villarreal this season, while Morata could yet keep his place having performed well apart from those all-important missed chances.