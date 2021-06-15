Barcelona’s medical staff are refusing to put a date on the return of Ansu Fati from injury.

Fati is seen as one of Barcelona‘s most talented young players, but he has now been out for more than seven months, missing a total of 44 games so far.

At the age of 18, Fatis has already had three knee operations, and there have been some concerns over whether he can return, or at least to the same standard after so many complications.

But as Mundo Deportivo have reported, the mission of the Barcelona medical staff is ‘clear’.

They are refusing to be rushed and are refusing to put any potential date on Fati’s possible return, instead deciding to get the forward to 100% regardless of how long it takes.

With his development continuing to be impacted by so long out, Fati cannot afford another setback from the injury to his left knee, and so Barca are taking their time, even if it does impact them in their efforts on the pitch.

It’s reported that Fati will continue his recuperation ‘day-by-day’ for the time being, and it’s unclear where he will be in his recovery come the start of the new La Liga season in August.