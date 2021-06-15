Atletico Madrid reportedly close deal for Argentine international Rodrigo de Paul

Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a deal for Rodrigo de Paul according to Football Italia and several other well-placed sources. De Paul, who currently plays for Italian side Udinese, will cost Los Rojiblancos a fee in the region of €35m. Saul is expected to leave the Spanish capital to make way for him.

De Paul is currently in Brazil, competing in the Copa America with Argentina. Their first game of the tournament, against Chile last night in Rio de Janeiro, ended 1-1. Atletico have beaten the likes of Juventus, Inter, Milan, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Leeds United to his signature, with Diego Simeone, a compatriot, key to getting the deal over the line.

Atlético Madrid are already planning medicals for Rodrigo de Paul – deal almost done for €35m to Udinese, just final details to be completed then it’s gonna be signed. Saúl received many approaches and he’s expected to leave Atlético in the next weeks. ⚪️🔴 #Atléti — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2021

De Paul is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 27-year-old began his career with Racing Club before joining Valencia. He spent two years at Mestalla before moving to Serie A with Udinese, where he’s been since 2016. He’s made 24 appearances for Argentina as a senior international.