WATCH: Alvaro Morata and Alexander Isak miss HUGE first half chances in Spain v Sweden

Spain and Sweden head in tied at 0-0 at half time in their Euro 2020 Group E opener with both sides missing key chances just before the break.

La Roja have dominated both possession and goal scoring chances at the Estadio de La Cartuja with Janne Andersson’s Sweden prepared to dig in and frustrate their hosts.

Luis Enrique‘s side carved out a string of chances in the first half hour, with Dani Olmo forcing a brilliant reaction stop from Robin Olsen and Atletico Madrid skipper Koke wasting two openings inside the box.

However, Enrique’s side missed a perfect chance to take the lead on 40 minutes as Jordi Alba‘s pass was misjudged by Marcus Danielsson but Alvaro Morata steered the loose ball wide of the post.

That error from Morata was almost punished in the closing seconds of the half as Alexander Isak wriggled free inside the box but his scuffed shot deflected on to the post by Marcos Llorente.

Sweden almost took the lead before half-time. Marcos Llorente nearly scored an own goal, but was saved by the post.#ESP 0-0 #SWE 📲💻📺 Watch live: https://t.co/1Fs6HWyfi9#bbceuros #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/6TnBJrOlPk — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 14, 2021

Images via Getty Images