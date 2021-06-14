Former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque has backed Luis Enrique over his omission of Iago Aspas.

Luis Enrique has come under plenty of criticism after leaving Aspas out of his final Euro 2020 squad on the back of another impressive domestic season that saw the Celta Vigo forward net 14 times and assist 15 across all competitions.

Criticism intensified when Alvaro Morata, who has been selected, could not find the net despite some notable chances against Portugal in a friendly in the lead up to Euro 2020, which begins tonight for La Roja.

But ahead of La Roja’s opener against Sweden in Seville tonight, former boss del Bosque, who won this competition as well as the World Cup with Spain, has backed Luis Enrique over his omission of Aspas.

“My opinion doesn’t count for anything, what matters is that of the head coach,” he said, as published by Mundo Deportivo.

“If he decided that is because he believes that they are better.

“I am unconditionally with the decisions taken by Luis Enrique.”

Speaking about this summer’s competition, he added: “I believe that it will be a very equal competition, very difficult.

“There is a lot of clarity in how the first phase but a lot of uncertainty when you enter the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals.”

Luis Enrique selected Morata as his main striker, but he also has Villarreal star Gerard Moreno to call upon with the Catalan frontman expected to line up alongside Morata as part of the front three.

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo was also included in the squad with Wolves’ Adama Traore a surprise inclusion among the forwards, albeit he would traditionally play wider than his three aforementioned teammates.