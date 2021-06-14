Valencia could be handed €2.3m fine over new stadium issues

Valencia are set to be hit with an eye-watering fine amid their new stadium disaster.

Nou Mestalla remains unfinished and untouched for more than a decade due to financial issues at the club.

There have been flickers of hope with the club and even the local government intermittently searching for solutions, but the two parties have rarely seen eye-to-eye and progress remains halted.

As part of that, the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility has proposed a fine to Valencia for €2.3million.

But the fine does not relate strictly to the new ground.

The fine relates to an incompleted hotel that was planned for the current Mestalla.

Once Valencia moved into their new stadium, which originally should have been completed in 2009, it was planned that a hotel would be built on the site of Mestalla.

With the club still playing at the ground, a hotel, of course, has not even been started.

And a fine of €2.3million has now been proposed as a result with the fine accounting for 10% of the cost of the project.

This could just be the start of the fines, too, with Marca reporting that a report is being drafted for a breach of phase two of the planning permissions.

That breach would be because the new stadium itself has not been completed, and another fine would be proposed.

The current fine is yet to be confirmed and agreed at this stage.

Though, in more concerning news, it seems the local government are reluctant to extend the club’s permission to complete the stadium.

Vice-mayor Sandra Gómez told Marca: “The ATE (planning permission) is dead. Given the passivity of Valencia, the most appropriate thing would be not to extend the ATE, but if we decide, we would put two conditions for Valencia to guarantee and guarantee that it will fulfil its commitments.

“We (would) ask that one hundred percent of the costs of the commitments that exist for the city and in the area which the Benicalap pavilion is located, be guaranteed.”

The current permissions expire on August 15, and if Valencia do not complete the building of the stadium by then, which appears impossible at this point, they could face another fine, as well as finding it difficult to gain the certification needed to continue work.

Valencia have previously said they would look to complete work in 2022, blaming issues before and during the pandemic for further delaying work, but the government is not buying into those explanations at this point.