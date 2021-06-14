Tottenham rejected by Sevilla boss Lopetegui

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui rejected an approach from Tottenham and another unnamed club to remain in the Andalusian capital.

A report from Marca outlines how Los Rojiblancos received an approach from Spurs, who were willing to pay the €5m clause that would allow them to appoint Lopetegui.

However, the former Spain national team and Real Madrid boss rejected the move citing his intentions to continue at Sevilla – where he is under contract through to the summer of 2024.

Lopetegui has completed two impressive seasons at the club – lifting the Europa League trophy and securing a top four spot in La Liga in his first campaign, before reaching the Champions League knockout stages this term.

Indeed, Sevilla were an outside bet in the title race domestically and only fell away as a major contender in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Spurs – who endured a lengthy and frustrating manager search to replace Jose Mourinho – are now set to appoint Paulo Fonseca.