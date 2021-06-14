The amount of money Real Madrid will remove from wage bill this summer

Real Madrid news on Monday sees a notable report from Diario AS outlining the amount of money the club are planning to clear from their wage bill this summer.

Their outgoing on salaries in the playing department is said to be €414m annually, of which €400m is on the first-team squad players.

It is said that they are aiming to save €126m in wages, which would allow them to accommodate their dream signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, who would demand a €30m salary at Real Madrid.

That is the figure currently earned by Gareth Bale – who is one of nine players who the club will look to permanently move on – with Sergio Ramos (€25m) the other big-earner on that list.

Raphael Varane earns €12m annually but wants to double that – the club will not countenance that and will look for his sale this summer in order to generate further funds.

Isco who earns €14m, Luka Jovic (€10m), Mariano Diaz (€9m), Alvaro Odriozola (€7m) and Luka Jovic (€3m) will also be moved on.