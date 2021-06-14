Spanish football headlines: Spain begin Euro 2020, Real Madrid’s grand plan for Mbappe signing and Man City’s swoop on Barcelona

Spanish football headlines for June 14.

Spain begin Euro 2020

Spain will start their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday evening as they take on Sweden in their group clash in Seville.

La Roja captain Sergio Busquets is ruled out due to a positive coronavirus test that means he is still self-isolating while Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg are both out for Sweden due to positive Covid tests.

Slovakia and Poland – the other two nations in the group – go head-to-head earlier on Monday.

Madrid’s Mbappe plan

Real Madrid news on Monday sees the return of the links to Paris Saint-Germain superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe with Diario AS outlining their plan to sign him.

However, there is the reality that Madrid need to offload a series of players in order to make room in the wage bill to land the striker.

Exits are planned for Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Isco, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic and Dani Ceballos – which the reports claim would free up €126m which would allow the Mbappe deal to happen.

Barca’s player swap with City

Monday’s Barcelona news sees a report from Catalan radio station RAC1 highlighted by AS that could see multiple players move between Manchester City and the Blaugrana.

It is claimed that Pep Guardiola wants to tempt both Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele to the Camp Nou, with player such as Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Lapore potentially being offered to go the other way.