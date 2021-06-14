Spain v Sweden: Team news, kick-off time and match stats

Spain will start their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday evening as they take on Sweden in their group clash in Seville.

La Roja captain Sergio Busquets is ruled out due to a positive coronavirus test that means he is still self-isolating while Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg are both out for Sweden due to positive Covid tests.

Leeds United central defender Diego Llorente is back available again for Luis Enrique’s side having returned negative tests following his Covid test.

The biggest threat for the Scandinavian nation is likely to be Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak – who Spanish fans will be familiar with.

The match will take place at the Estadio Cartuja in Seville, with a local kick-off time of 9pm (8pm in the UK/GMT).

The two nations have previously played each other three times in a major tournament – Euro 2008 saw Spain win 2-1, whilst they also won 1-0 at the 1978 World Cup, with Sweden winning 3-1 at the 1950 World Cup.

The two sides met as recently as October 2019 in the qualification stages for this tournament – when Rodrigo Moreno’s last-minute equaliser in Sweden earned a 1-1 draw to cancel out Marcus Berg’s opener.

Slovakia and Poland – the other two nations in the group – will go head-to-head earlier on Monday.