Spain have confirmed their starting XI for their Euro 2020 opener with Sweden in Seville this evening.

Three days after the competition got underway, La Roja will kick off their campaign in Estadio de la Cartuja this evening.

And ahead of the clash, Luis Enrique has confirmed his starting XI with some surprise inclusions.

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has remained at right-back despite calls for him to play further forward, while Rodri, Koke and Pedri start in midfield, with Sergi Busquets out following his positive coronavirus test.

One of the biggest surprises comes in attack where RB Leipzig man Dani Olmo starts alongside Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata.

That means Luis Enrique has rested playing Villarreal star Gerard Moreno, who scored 30 goals this season, assisting 11 times.

That goal tally is more than any other player in the Spain starting XI this evening, but Moreno has to be satisfied with a start from the bench as La Roja look to get off to a fast start.

Though, they do have adversity to overcome given the problems of the last two weeks which have left Spain training individually due to Busquets’ positive coronavirus test.

Nevertheless, Luis Enrique has insisted the problems in the camp can be ‘no excuse’ and Spain will need to prove their metal as they look to join Slovakia at the top of the group after their surprise win over Poland.

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Pedri, Koke; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Morata.

Sweden XI: Olsen, Lustig, Nilsson Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson, Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Isak.