Here are your evening Spanish football headlines for June 14.

Spain starting XI confirmed

Spain have confirmed their starting XI for their Euro 2020 opener with Sweden in Seville this evening.

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has remained at right-back despite calls for him to play further forward, while Rodri, Koke and Pedri start in midfield, with Sergi Busquets out following his positive coronavirus test.

One of the biggest surprises comes in attack where RB Leipzig man Dani Olmo starts alongside Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata.

Read more here

Sergio Ramos contract in the offing

Real Madrid are ‘open’ to making a new contract offer to Sergio Ramos ahead of his possible departure.

The Los Blancos centre-back is just a matter of weeks away from leaving the Spanish capital with his contract set the expire at the end of this month.

Ramos and Real Madrid have tried to negotiate a new deal over recent months, but they have failed to come to an agreement.

But now there appears to be fresh hope.

Read more here

Valencia to be hit with fine

Valencia are set to be hit with an eye-watering fine amid their new stadium disaster.

Nou Mestalla remains unfinished and untouched for more than a decade due to financial issues at the club.

There have been flickers of hope with the club and even the local government intermittently searching for solutions, but the two parties have rarely seen eye-to-eye and progress remains halted.

As part of that, the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility has proposed a fine to Valencia for €2.3million.