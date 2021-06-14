Spain frustrated in 0-0 Sweden draw in Euro 2020 opener

Spain have kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign with a limp 0-0 draw against rivals Sweden on a hot night in Sevilla.

La Roja began their Group E journey at the Estadio de La Cartuja following on from Slovakia’s 2-1 win over 10-man Poland earlier in the day.

However, despite heading into the tie as strong favourites to claim all three points, Enrique’s side struggled to break down their organised visitors.

Dani Olmo’s header was kept out by a superb stop from Sweden keeper Robin Olsen early on before Alvaro Morata missed a fantastic chance to open the scoring just before the break.

Janne Andersson’s side grew in confidence after the restart with Marcus Berg missing a gilt edged opportunity to turn the game on its head.

Luis Enrique threw on Gerard Moreno and Pablo Sarabia in the closing minutes to try and turn the tide but the Villarreal hitman was spectacularly foiled by Olsen in added time.

