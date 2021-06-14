Real Madrid are ‘open’ to making a new contract offer to Sergio Ramos ahead of his possible departure.

The Los Blancos centre-back is just a matter of weeks away from leaving the Spanish capital with his contract set the expire at the end of this month.

Ramos and Real Madrid have tried to negotiate a new deal over recent months, but they have failed to come to an agreement.

The defender has not been impressed by the offering of a reduced salary and a short-term deal, even at the age of 35.

But in recent weeks, it has been reported that Ramos will consider such terms after all as he looks to recover from injury issues.

Ramos missed 35 games across all competitions through injury this season, and that saw him miss out on Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for Euro 2020.

But he is looking to put that behind him and return to Real Madrid for next season, already meeting with club president Florentino Perez.

Ramos and Perez met late last week in the club’s Valdebebas base, and after the meeting, it has been reported by Diario AS that Real Madrid are ‘open to returning with another offer’ despite seeing proposals turned down already.

It’s reported that the ‘importance of Ramos in the squad over recent years’ is a key reason behind the decision.

Though, it is also mentioned that Raphael Varane’s situation could be a factor.

The France international is out of contract next summer, and if he does not sign a new deal before the end of this summer, he could well be sold to avoid him leaving for free in 2022.

Los Blancos have signed David Alaba to strengthen their defence this summer, and they do have Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao, who both impressed this season.

But losing Ramos and Varane will be seen as too big a loss for one summer, and that could play a big part in the former being offered a new deal once again, while Varane is also said to have been offered new terms.