Real Betis and Valencia chase Ligue 1 hotshot

La Liga pair Real Betis and Valencia could make a bold move to sign Lille striker Jonathan Ikone ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Both clubs are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements in the coming months with new Los Che boss Jose Bordalas set to be handed an increased transfer budget.

Los Verdiblancos head coach Manuel Pellegrini has less money to work with but he could make a move if Lille are open to a possible sale.

The French international played a key role in Lille’s Ligue 1 shock title win in 2020/21 but his long term future is in doubt following the departure of manager Christophe Galtier.

According to reports from Diario AS he could be available for an exit ahead of 2021/22 with Lille setting his asking price at €30m.

However, interested parties are likely to begin negotiations with an opening offer of €20m for the 23-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

Images via Getty Images