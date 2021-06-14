Pedri calls on Spain fans to keep the faith following Euro 2020 draw

Spain star Pedri has called on fans to keep faith with the team despite their disappointing start to Euro 2020.

Luis Enrique’s side were held to a low key 0-0 draw in their first game in Group E with La Roja missing key chances on the night to secure a win.

However, despite struggling to meet expectations at the Estadio de La Cartuja, Barcelona schemer Pedri continued his rapid rise with another outstanding display in midfield.

The teenager looked assured in Enrique’s engine room as the home side pushed hard for a late winner in Andalucia and the 18-year-old is confident the squad will bounce back.

“I am happy to make my debut, it has been a dream, but I am sad to draw the game, we have played a great and created chances”, he told a post match interview with Marca.

“If we continue to play games like this, having the ball and creating chances, then the goals will come.

“I ask the Spanish fans to keep trusting us, as we are a great team.”

Up next for Enrique’s side is a clash with Poland this weekend, who lost their own opening group game, with a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia in Saint Petersburg.

Pedri looks certain to keep his place for that game but Enrique could rotate elsewhere in his starting line up.

