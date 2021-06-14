Luis Enrique backs Alvaro Morata following 0-0 Sweden draw in Euro 2020 opener

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has offered his firm support to Alvaro Morata following La Roja’s 0-0 Euro 2020 draw with Sweden.

Enrique’s side were hotly tipped to begin their Group E campaign with a win in Sevilla up against Janne Andersson’s visitors at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

However, despite dominating possession during the full 90 minutes, Spain were unable to break down the Scandinavians in Andalucia.

Morata’s gilt edged first half miss was the major talking point at full time with Enrique facing questions on his role in the starting line up as a result.

Enrique has shown faith in Morata following his return as national team manager in 2019 and he looks set to continue in his support.

“We have been the superior side against a rival that wanted to defend”, he told a post match interview with El Chiriguito TV.

“The pitch also did not help and the players have complained about it.

“I have heard the whistles for Morata but then he was applauded off.

🔴🇪🇸LUIS ENRIQUE: "MORATA está ACOSTUMBRADO a este tipo de situaciones. Espero que el PÚBLICO OPTE por la OPCIÓN de ANIMAR" ¡Empezamos a las 0:00h en #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/Uixrshwn1w — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 14, 2021

“He does a lot for the team and he is used to these situations so I do not think it will affect him.”

Enrique now faces a selection headache ahead of Spain’s second group game against Poland this weekend with pressure growing to drop Morata.

The former Barcelona boss looks likely to stick by his experienced front man with Gerard Moreno missing a key chance after coming on as a late substitute against the Swedes.

Images via Getty Images