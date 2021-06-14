Lionel Messi captains Argentina in Copa America opener against Chile

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will pull on the captain’s armband for Argentina in their 2021 Copa America opener against Chile tonight.

Lionel Scaloni’s side kick off their Group A (South Zone) campaign in Rio de Janeiro at 10pm UK time with Messi and co looking to at least match their 2015 and 2016 final appearances.

Messi will lead Scaloni’s attack in their high stakes group curtain raiser alongside Inter Milan hitman Lautaro Martinez.

The 33-year-old started both of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month as part of their build up for the Copa America.

His converted penalty at home against Chile secured a 1-1 draw before they were held to a late 2-2 tie away against Colombia in their final warm up clash.

Scaloni’s side are heavily fancied to go far in the competition with group games against old foes Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay still to come in the next fortnight.

Images via Getty Images