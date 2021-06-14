La Liga star Alexander Isak leads the line for Sweden against Spain

Spanish fans will recognise one La Liga face in the Sweden team in tonight’s Euro 2020 opener in Seville.

Luis Enrique named a starting XI which the majority of supporters expected him to as La Roja begin their European Championships campaign at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

However, Janne Andersson’s side will present a stubborn opponent in Andalucia, with the two sides going head to head during Euro 2020 qualification.

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak is the only La Liga representative in the visitors squad and Andersson has handed him a starting role in tonight’s game.

Äntligen EM-premiär och här är kvällens startelva! 🔥

Matchen börjar 21.00 i SVT1 – NU kör vi Sverige! 👏 #hejasverige 🇸🇪#EURO2020 | #SWE — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 14, 2021

The 21-year-old enjoyed an eye catching 2020/21 season with La Real, netting 17 league goals, as the Basque giants sealed a Europa League spot.

He has six goals in 22 appearances for the Swedish national side following his debut in 2017 and his strike partner Marcus Berg scored their early opener in the 1-1 draw with Spain back in 2019.

Images via Getty Images