Barcelona’s American international set for French move

This season saw US internationals play for Barcelona in the first time in the club’s history but one of those players is now set to leave this summer.

Konrad de la Fuente – who represented the Blaugrana this summer alongside his fellow American Sergino Dest – is reportedly on the verge of joining Ligue 1 club Marseille.

As reported by Catalan radio station RAC1 – and as cited by Diario Sport – say that the 19-year-old will join the French club imminently, although it is unclear if that will be as a loan with a purchase option or as a direct transfer.

De La Fuente – who has been capped once by the US – was born in Miami to parents from Haiti and has starred in the Blaugrana youth set-up in recent years, increasingly featuring in Barcelona news.

The teenager made 22 appearances for the club’s B team this season and has been tracked by scouts from multiple European clubs this season.