Barcelona set to announce new B team boss

There was a shock piece of Barcelona news last week when they unexpectedly sacked their B team boss Garcia Pimienta.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo now outlines how the club have decided upon his replacement, with the appointment of Sergi Barjuan set to be announced this week.

The former left-back – commonly known as Sergi – made 382 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana between 1993 and 2002, before spending the final three years of his career at Atletico Madrid.

He has since enjoyed a coaching career including spells at Recreativo Huelva, Almeria and Real Mallorca, alongside a stint at Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown.

He has previously been involved with coaching youth sides at Barcelona including the Juvenil B side, and he is now set to pen a three-year contract with the B team through to the summer of 2024.

It is said that a full agreement is now in place with an announcement imminent.

Image via El Mundo Deportivo