Barcelona have told Samuel Umtiti he is no longer required at the club as we head into the summer transfer window.

Umtiti has been with Barca since 2018 when he made his €25 million move from Lyon, but it now looks like his Camp Nou spell will come to an end.

The centre-back struggled for game time again this season, much due to injury, making just 13 La Liga appearances, the same total he managed last season.

Umtiti missed as many as 25 games through injury this season across all competitions, and there is no doubt that factored into the thinking behind Barca’s decision over his future.

The Frenchman, who has had knee injury after knee injury, has been placed on the ‘list of transferable players’ by the Catalan club, according to Marca.

The report claims neither Ronald Koeman nor the club see Umtiti as ‘necessary’ and that the decision has been made that he ‘will not continue’.

The 27-year-old is under contract until 2023, but it’s claimed Barcelona’s intentions this summer are to offload both Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, while also trying to restructure the contract of Gerard Pique amid financial issues at Camp Nou.

That will come as a blow to Umtiti, who, according to Mundo Deportivo, has no interest in leaving Catalonia this summer, determined to overcome his injury trouble and prove himself to Koeman.