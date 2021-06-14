Aymeric Laporte: We would have beaten Sweden nine times out of 10

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte was unable to give an explanation for their poor Euro 2020 opening 0-0 draw with Sweden.

Luis Enrique’s side were unable to force a way through Janne Andersson’s visitors despite creating key chances through Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno either side of the break.

La Roja appeared to run out of ideas in the final half an hour, on a hot and draining night in Sevilla, and Laporte was at a loss to explain the result on his competitive senior debut.

“The team is frustrated based on the effort we put in tonight”, he told a post match interview with El Chiringuito TV.

“Out of ten games like this we would have won nine of them.

“We now move on to the next match and focus on getting three points.”

Despite Laporte’s pragmatism over the result, Enrique is likely to come under growing pressure to change his starting line up for their next game, up against Poland on June 19.

Morata’s position as Enrique’s central striker will be the main topic of conversation after his glaring miss in a dominant first half.

Moreno is the most natural replacement for the former Chelsea striker, but his late miss has not helped his case, and Enrique could reshuffle his options this weekend on their return to the Estadio de La Cartuja.