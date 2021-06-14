Arsenal tracking Real Betis star Nabil Fekir ahead of 2021/22

Premier League side Arsenal are rumoured to be ready to reignite their transfer interest in Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir.

The Gunners were linked with the French international prior to his 2019 move to the Estadio Benito Villamarin from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

However, Mikel Arteta‘s team have maintained a consistent interest in him and could make a bold offer ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

According to reports from Diario AS, Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is not openly welcoming offers for the 27-year-old in the coming months but the club will consider bids which meet their lofty expectations.

Pellegrini is open to keeping faith in Fekir, despite a mixed end to 2020/21, but the Andalucians could be open to a sale if interested parties meet their asking price of €35m.

Arteta is in the market for new faces but his budget will be significantly reduced due to their lack of European competition in 2021.