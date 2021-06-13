WATCH: Zinedine Zidane in the stands as Rayo Vallecano lose Segunda play off final first leg

Zinedine Zidane was spotted in the crowd in Vallecas as Rayo Vallecano lost 2-1 to Girona in their Segunda Division play off final first leg.

The former Read Madrid boss was there to watch his son Luca, in goal for the home side, on a high stakes night in the Spanish capital.

⚽️👏 Zinedine Zidane acude a Vallecas con su familia para ver el #RayoGirona por el ascenso a #LaLiga 👀 📸 @ToniLopez93 pic.twitter.com/Zp9b8am6gR — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) June 13, 2021

Despite finishing sixth in the Segunda table at the end of 2020/21, Rayo powered past neighbours Leganes in the semi finals, to face the Catalans.

That positive momentum continued in the early stages at the Estadio de Vallecas with Isi Palazon smashing the hosts into an early lead.

Isi Palazón fires Rayo in front! 😱 A dream start for the home team ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/7NkRF8Qjse — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 13, 2021

But the visitors began to grow into the tie as Enric Franquesa’s confidently tucked home Mamadou Sylla’s pass to equalise just before the break.

Enric Franquesa comes up with an equaliser for Girona! 🟡 A great first half at Vallecas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GktKeqdpPo — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 13, 2021

And Sylla turned from provider to match winner just seconds after the restart as the Senegalese forward buried Yan Couto’s cross.

A big win in Vallecas means Girona are in the driving seat to secure a La Liga return in 2021 with a 2-1 away goals advantage ahead of the second leg next weekend at the Estadi Montilivi.

