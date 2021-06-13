Spanish football morning headlines: Kjaer goes from captain to hero, James speaks about his future at Everton, Barcelona trust Messi will stay

Spanish football morning headlines for June 13th

Simon Kjaer; a captain who became a hero

Doctors came to the aid of Christian Eriksen yesterday afternoon after the Dane collapsed on the pitch in Copenhagen during their Euro 2020 match with Finland. They were joined by former Sevilla man Simon Kjaer, Denmark’s captain, who showed, according to Marca, what it really means to wear the armband and lead a group of men.

James Rodriguez speaks about his future at Everton

James Rodriguez has been left in limbo at Everton by Carlo Ancelotti; that’s the opinion of many who don’t believe the Colombian would have joined the Toffees were it not for the presence of his old coach Ancelotti. He won’t be pushing for a return to Real Madrid, the club he joined Everton from, however. “We’re watching,” James said in comments carried by Diario AS. “If I stay another year there, at Everton, that’s fine.”

Barcelona trust they can announce Lionel Messi’s renewal after Copa America

The Copa America gets underway this evening when Brazil take on Venezuela; that’s if Venezuela can field a team, of course, having registered 12 positive covid-19 cases yesterday. Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero’s Argentina get their tournament underway on Monday evening at the same time, when they face Chile. Aguero has just joined Barcelona, but there’s still doubt, according to Mundo Deportivo, as to whether Messi will renew his contract with the club.

