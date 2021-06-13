Spanish football evening headlines: Alba ready to lead Spain, Leicester chase Coutinho and Atletico Madrid track Calhanoglu

Spanish football evening headlines for June 13th

Jordi Alba ready to lead Spain against Sweden

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has insisted he is ready to captain Spain in their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden tomorrow night.

The full back will step in as skipper for Luis Enrique with regular captain Sergio Busquets ruled out due to a positive Covid-19 test last week.

Read more here.

Leicester City linked with Philippe Coutinho swoop

Premier League side Leicester City are the latest English club linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is keen on a reunion with his former Liverpool star and he could make an offer in the coming weeks.

Read more here.

Atletico Madrid tracking free transfer target Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan

Atletico Madrid are the latest club to join the list of suitors for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu has stated he will wait until after Euro 2020 to make a firm decision on what to do but Los Rojiblancos could now battle against Premier League clubs for him as an alternative to Rodrigo De Paul.

Read more here.

Images via Getty Images