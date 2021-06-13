Sergio Ramos meets with Florentino Perez at Valdebebas but his future is still uncertain

Sergio Ramos met with Florentino Perez at Valdebebas last Friday to discuss his future at Real Madrid according to Diario AS.

Both parties left separately, but in good humour according to eyewitnesses. What’s going to come out of the meeting, however, is still very much up in the air.

Going on public statements, it would appear that Ramos will cease to be a Madrid player come July 1st, the date his contract expires at the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years at the club.

Ramos has always maintained he feels he deserves a multi-year deal, while the club believe that, at 35, it’s not unjust to expect him to work off one-year deals moving forward.

Ramos has been linked with other clubs. Paris Saint-Germain have persistently been linked, as have Manchester City and Sevilla, the club he joined Madrid from back in 2005 at 19.

The limbo he’s been left in at club level, coupled with his exclusion from Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for Euro 2020, is sure to have lit a fire under his notoriously hyper-competitive belly. The question now is where he’ll endeavour to quench it.