Premier League pair chase Real Madrid veteran Marcelo

Real Madrid defender Marcelo could be offered a shock Premier League route out of the Spanish capital this summer.

The Brazilian full back has been heavily linked with a move away from Madrid ahead of the 2021/22 season after slipping down the pecking order at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.

He is also into the final 12 months of his contract at the club with no open dialogue over a possible renewal to his current deal.

That speculation has increased the possibility of a quick fire sale, as Real Madrid aim to secure a fee for the 33-year-old, and prevent a free transfer exit in 2022.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, new Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with freeing up space on the wage bill this summer as part of a squad reshuffle.

Ancelotti’s former club Everton could benefit from the change as the Toffees look to launch an audacious bid for Marcelo alongside Marcelo Bielsa‘s Leeds United.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be open to a €5m deal but any bidding club would need to match Marcelo’s request for a two-year contract this summer.