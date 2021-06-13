Ousmane Dembele has to either renew his contract or leave Barcelona this summer

Ousmane Dembele isn’t clear about his future, but Barcelona are according to Marca. They want the Frenchman, whose contract ends in the summer of 2022, to renew his deal or leave the club; they won’t countenance the idea of him leaving on a free transfer.

Barcelona don’t want the saga to draw on, and are keen to resolve the situation quickly. Paris Saint-Germain are interested, but another option that’s come to light in recent days is a potential trade involving Sergi Roberto, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola apparently offered Joan Laporta, whom he met last Monday at a golf tournament in Mallorca, seven City players who he’d allow leave the club this summer and would join Barcelona. The atmosphere is good between Ronald Koeman and Dembele, but Laporta will act with the club in mind first.

Dembele isn’t the only player who’s future is up in the air at Camp Nou. Ilaix Moriba, the highly-touted youngster, is another. His contract also runs to 2022, and is highly sought after in the market. He’s been quite demanding as to the economic terms of his contract negotiations, and it’s hindering their resolution.