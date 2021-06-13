Memphis Depay makes decision on Barcelona future after Gini Wijnaldum chooses Paris Saint-Germain

Memphis Depay has told Barcelona he’ll join them according to Diario Sport. The Dutchman was set to join the Blaugrana alongside Gini Wijnaldum recently, only for Wijnaldum to change his mind and join Paris Saint-Germain instead. Memphis, however, is set on Barcelona, with the deal to be announced next week.

Memphis’ Dutch national team debut in Euro 2020 this evening, when they take on Ukraine in Amsterdam. He’ll line up alongside Frenkie de Jong, who’ll be his teammate next season all things going well. Memphis accepted Barcelona’s second offer.

Barcelona didn’t want Euro 2020 to kick off before the deal was done, as there was danger Memphis could have a great tournament and awake the interest of rival clubs. The deal put forward to Memphis is for two seasons with the option of a third if certain objectives are met, as opposed to the initial three-year deal that was less money.

Wijnaldum was seduced by PSG’s better offer, but Memphis is driven more by sporting terms than financial. Like Wijnaldum, he also had clubs interested in him, with Juventus rumoured to be willing to offer him better terms. But once Ronald Koeman’s continuity was confirmed at Barcelona, Memphis’ final decision was made.