Marseille in negotiations with Barcelona for Konrad de la Fuente

Barcelona are continuing to look to lower their wage bill and one player who could be on his way out to help achieve this, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Konrad de la Fuente, who’s in need of first-team experience.

Marseille are in negotiations with Barcelona for the player, with the two clubs currently in the process of working out a deal that suits them both.

It’s expected to perhaps be a transfer of about €5m, with Barcelona retaining a buyback option. It could also be a loan with an obligation to buy.

The American, of Haitian descent, is a talented player but not someone imminently about to break into the first-team setup at Camp Nou.

Their idea is to transfer him before June 30th so as to avail of the benefits that come from the deal happening in this fiscal year, helping to alleviate the delicate financial situation at the Catalan club.