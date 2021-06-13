Jordi Alba ready to lead Spain in Sergio Busquets’ absence against Sweden

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has insisted he is ready to captain Spain in their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden tomorrow night.

La Roja kick off their European Championships campaign in Seville against Janne Andersson’s side with games against Poland and Slovakia to come in Group E.

However, Luis Enrique’s plans for the competition have been heavily impacted by Sergio Busquets testing positive for Covid-19, and the squad entering into isolation as a result.

Enrique has confirmed Busquets will now miss their first game with Alba taking the armband from his club teammate at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

“My hours as captain do not change in the squad”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“We all know that the cap is Busi, we want him to come back as soon as possible.

“I am ready for the challenge of being captain and I will help where I can on and of the pitch.”

Enrique declined to offer any hints on his line up against the Swedes but Alba hinted Villarreal star Pau Torres will start at centre back.

POSSIBLE SPAIN STARTING XI V SWEDEN

Simon; M Llorente, P Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Olmo, Morata, F Torres

Images via Getty Images