Ivo Grbic hints at Atletico Madrid exit in 2021

Atletico Madrid goal keeper Ivo Grbic has indicated he could leave the club this summer in search of first team football.

The Croatian stopper arrived in Madrid from Lokomotiva Zagreb at the start of last season but he failed to register a single La Liga appearance as Jan Oblak remained ever present.

Diego Simeone opted to start Oblak in all 38 league games as they marched to a first league title since 2014 with Grbic reduced to just one Copa del Rey game.

Grbic hailed Oblak as an ideal mentor to learn from but he wants to play regularly in the coming months and the Slovenian international is immoveable in Simeone’s plans.

“I need to talk to the club. So far I have not been able to talk because we were all focused on the final weeks of the championship”, he told an interview with Croatian outlet Sporstke Novosti, as reported via Diario AS.

“This season has been helpful for me and I learned a lot from Jan Oblak,

“La Liga is a big difference coming from the HNL (Croatian league).

“I have learned the language, and I am completely satisfied here.

“The club appreciates me and are happy with me, but the most important thing is my progress, and I need to play.”

Grbic still has three years left on his deal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, but if he pushes for a move, Atletico could accept offers of €6m, with Miguel San Román stepping up as Oblak’s permanent deputy.