Barcelona offer contract ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are set to offer winger Ousmane Dembele with a crunch contract ultimatum in the coming weeks.

The French star has moved into the final 12 months of his contract at the Camp Nou after talks over an extension stalled in 2021.

Despite playing a vital role in Ronald Koeman‘s side last season the former Borussia Dortmund winger remains a constant source of speculation in the club’s transfer plans.

However, despite tentative efforts between Dembele’s representatives and the La Blaugrana board to reach a deal, no agreement has been confirmed.

That lack of progress has led to a stand off between both parties with reports from ESPN claiming the club will sell him if he declines their offer in the coming weeks.

Manchester United remain the rumoured front runners to complete a deal if he leaves the Camp Nou particularly as he would represent a significantly cheaper option than No.1 target Jadon Sancho.