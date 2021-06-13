Atletico Madrid eye AC Milan contract rebel Hakan Calhanoglu

Atletico Madrid are the latest club to join the list of suitors for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish star enjoyed his best season in Serie A in 2020/21 with nine assists from 33 league games with Stefano Pioli’s side.

However, he has opted against agreeing to a contract extension at the San Siro with the growing potential of a free transfer exit for the 27-year-old ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Calhanoglu has stated he will wait until after Euro 2020 to make a firm decision on what to do but Los Rojiblancos could now battle against Premier League clubs for him as per reports from Marca.

The former Bayer Leverkusen winger would represent a bargain option for Diego Simeone with Udinese looking unlikely to lower their €40m asking price for Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentinian winger is an emerging target for Simeone’s defending Spanish champions but the two clubs are still some distance apart in their valuations of him.

