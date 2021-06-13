AC Milan reach transfer compromise with Barcelona over Junior Firpo

Barcelona and AC Milan have reportedly reached a transfer agreement over defender Junior Firpo.

The two clubs have been in talks over a deal for the former Real Betis full back since the end of the 2020/21 season but with little progress made.

However, according to reports from Marca, Barcelona have now accepted the Serie A side’s restructured offer of a season long loan deal including an all-important purchase option in 2022.

Barcelona want to ensure there is at least the potential of a sale for the 24-year-old after he slipped completely off the radar under Ronald Koeman last season.

The Dutch boss opted against rotating Jordi Alba out of his plans in the last 12 months with Firpo making just seven La Liga appearances in 2020/21.

La Blaugrana paid €18m to bring him to the Camp Nou from Andalucia in 2019 and they are likely to request a buy out clause of at least €12m as part of their talks with Stefano Pioli’s side.