Spanish football morning headlines: La Roja prepare to kick off Euro 2020, Ramos linked with Sevilla, Mbappe opens door on move to Madrid

Spanish football morning headlines for June 12th

La Roja prepare to kick off Euro 2020 after traumatic three years

La Roja kick off Euro 2020 on Monday evening when they take on Sweden in Seville. It’s been a three years full of incident since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to Marca; Luis Rubiales knew that the Spanish national team needed changes, specifically a figure to come in and lead the team with strength. Luis Enrique’s been that man.

Sergio Ramos linked with move to Sevilla

Sergio Ramos is Real Madrid in many respects; nobody embodies the club’s strength of character and bulletproof self-regard like him. He didn’t come out of La Fabrica, however, but through Sevilla’s youth system. He left the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan for the Santiago Bernabeu at 19 in 2005, and could now be heading back there according to El Chiringuito.

Kylian Mbappe gives hope to Real Madrid

Real Madrid had given up on their chances of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer; it seemed that the French club had no intention of allowing their prized asset leave. Things happen quickly in football, however, and now it seems plausible that Mbappe could be open to pursuing the move. “I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every opportunity to make a good decision for me,” he said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Right now I’m in a place that I like and in which I feel good. But is this the best place to be? I still don’t know the answer.”