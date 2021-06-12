Sergio Ramos linked with move to Sevilla

Sergio Ramos is Real Madrid in many respects; nobody embodies the club’s strength of character and bulletproof self-regard like him. He didn’t come out of La Fabrica, however, but through Sevilla’s youth system. He left the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan for the Santiago Bernabeu at 19 in 2005, and could now be heading back there according to El Chiringuito.

The Spanish television show, which gained worldwide fame after their rant against Eden Hazard following the laughing incident, is well-known for its dramatic flair, and it was no different when revealing their scoop. They alleged that Ramos has a five-year contract offer on the table from Sevilla, with the option of working at the club upon retirement.

If you thought El Chiringuito were being melodramatic on Eden Hazard, imagine them on the prospect of Sergio Ramos joining Sevilla. Vamos a compartir un piso en Macarena. pic.twitter.com/Dgp2dCIQSg — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) June 11, 2021

Ramos has won La Liga five times, the Champions League four times, the European Championships twice and the small matter of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He’s made his name as a clutch player, the heartbeat of the team and its undisputed leader and alpha male. He’s produced two documentaries about his life and career as well as moments like the crucial last-minute equaliser he scored against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final, the sliding doors moment in Madrid’s modern history.