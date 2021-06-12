Real Madrid preparing to mount offensive to go and get Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s recent comments about his future has given Real Madrid real hope that they can bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. It was a clear response, Diario AS note, to the aggressive statements the Paris Saint-Germain president made about ensuring Mbappe never left Paris, and has hinted at how things could go.

“I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every opportunity to make a good decision for me,” Mbappe said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Right now I’m in a place that I like and in which I feel good. But is this the best place to be? I still don’t know the answer.”

Madrid hope that Mbappe will openly declare after Euro 2020 that he wants to leave PSG and won’t be renewing his contract with the club. Once Mbappe does that, Madrid will begin to move and try to negotiate a transfer with PSG. Madrid are said to accept that it’s going to be difficult to prise Mbappe from PSG, but they’re optimistic, especially if Mbappe is motivated and ready to do his bit to make the move happen.

The situation becomes complicated if PSG are unwilling to do a deal even if Mbappe makes it clear he wants to leave; then the Frenchman would have to play an entire season set to once again be brutally overloaded with fixtures without the guarantee of a long-term contract. The risk for Madrid is if he decides to renew to avoid that.