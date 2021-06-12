Luka Modric backs Gareth Bale over key Real Madrid role in 2021/22

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric has backed Gareth Bale for a strong return to the Spanish capital this summer.

Former Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane sanctioned a loan move for Bale to rejoin Tottenham last season after being frozen out by the Frenchman in Madrid.

However, the Premier League side are unlikely to activate a purchase option on the Welsh international in the coming weeks, and Bale will now return to Real Madrid.

Both Bale and new boss Carlo Ancelotti have voiced their optimism of reigniting their working relationship at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and Modric agrees.

“If Gareth is motivated and hungry for football, he can be useful for Real Madrid. He’s a great guy”, he told an interview with TalkSport, as reported via Diario AS.

Bale still has 12 months left on his deal in Madrid and he has indicated a willingness to fulfil it next season.

With no club likely to offer Real Madrid a fee for the 31-year-old forward ahead of 2021/22 an exit will only come via a free transfer and an agreement over subsiding the end of his contract.